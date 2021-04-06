Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 26, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 26, 2021 NOT PROVIDED 2550 MANITOU ROAD LLC & 2550 MANITOU ROAD LLC Property Address: 2550 MANITOU ROAD, GATES NY Lender: BRONGO, JENNY R Amount:  $500,000.00 3755 HEN ROAD LLC Property Address: 3755 WEST  ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount:  $2,000,000.00 6 GRANGER PLACE LLC Property Address: 6 GRANGER PLACE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL ...

