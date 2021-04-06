Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 27, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY DITECH FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: NEWREZ LLC FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC Powers of Attorney Recorded January 28, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY FIFTH AVENUE TRUST Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC MTGLQ INVESTORS LP Appoints: CORELOGIC SOLUTIONS LLC THORPE, MEGHAN R Appoints: THORPE, MICHAEL G THORPE, TIMOTHY B Appoints: THORPE, MICHAEL ...

