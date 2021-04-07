Don't Miss
Cuomo aide says he slammed door shut before groping her

By: The Associated Press April 7, 2021 0

ALBANY (AP) — A staffer who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at the executive mansion said he slammed the door of his office and told her "I don't care" when she protested, according to an interview published Wednesday. The interview with the Times Union of Albany adds new details to the ...

