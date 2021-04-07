Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / MCBA President’s Message: The Rule of Law, Part II

MCBA President’s Message: The Rule of Law, Part II

By: Jill Paperno April 7, 2021 0

In January, following the events of Jan. 6, I wrote about the rule of law. For many of us, as lawyers, the rule of law has been on our minds for a while, and certainly since the events of that day. I spoke with Kevin Ryan, the MCBA Executive Director, about presenting a program on ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo