Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 29, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 29, 2021 58 14420 PEDONE, ANN MARIE et ano to LAMY, TUCKER W Property Address: REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12479 Page: 0322 Tax Account: 083.03-1-25.11 Full Sale Price: $35,000.00 TSUBOTA, STUART et al to HUNTER, LAMONZE JR et al Property Address: 91 STATE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12479 Page: 0297 Tax Account: ...

