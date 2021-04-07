Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 29, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 29, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CALDERON, DIGNA 140 WEST AVENUE APT 1015, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARY M CONNORS ESQ Amount: $8,253.50 HOLLEY FALLS BAR & GRILL, INC. 1 PUBLIC SQUARE, HOLLEY NY 14471 Favor: SZULGIT ELECTRIC, INC. Attorney: RAYMOND C STILWELL ESQ Amount: $1,815.44 LICZEWSKY, GERHARD S. 266 VISCOUNT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo