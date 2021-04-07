Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 28-29, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 28-29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 28, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN MATTHEW, LISA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $32,172.53 Liens Filed Recorded January 29, 2021 LIEN RELEASE 248953 ONTARIO INC Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 1352 EDGEMERE DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468 BAHA HOLDINGS INC Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 319 EDEN LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 BAHA HOLDINGS INC Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 319 EDEN LANE, GREECE NY 14626 BAHA HOLDINGS ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo