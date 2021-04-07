Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 29, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 29, 2021 112 NOT PROVIDED 1025 CHILI AVENUE LLC Property Address: 1007-1049 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $131,761.98 1025 CHILI AVENUE LLC & 1025 CHILI AVENUE LLC Property Address: 1177 BRIGHTON  TOWN LINE ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $326,012.66 215 COMMERCE DRIVE LLC Property Address: 215 COMMERCE DRIVE, HENRIETTA ...

