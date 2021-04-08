Don't Miss
Home / News / Appeals court dismisses assault conviction

Appeals court dismisses assault conviction

By: Bennett Loudon April 8, 2021 0

A state appeals court has dismissed an assault charge in a case where the victim was a police officer who was injured while pursuing a suspect. Defendant Christopher M. Felong was convicted by a jury in October 2015 after a trial before Monroe County Court Judge Christopher S. Ciaccio. Felong was convicted of assault on a police ...

