Home / News / Expert: Lack of oxygen killed Floyd, not drugs or bad heart

Expert: Lack of oxygen killed Floyd, not drugs or bad heart

By: The Associated Press April 8, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS — George Floyd died of a lack of oxygen from being pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck, a medical expert testified at former Officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial Thursday, emphatically rejecting the defense theory that Floyd's drug use and underlying health problems were what killed him. "A healthy person subjected to ...

