Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Identification procedure: People v. Johnson

Fourth Department – Identification procedure: People v. Johnson

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Identification procedure Surveillance video – Reserved decision People v. Johnson KA 19-00950 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of multiple counts of assault and robbery. The conviction arises from a home invasion robbery by two perpetrators during which one victim was struck in the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo