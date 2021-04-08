Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Jaycox

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder Sentence – Unduly harsh People v. Jaycox KA 19-00112 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder arising out of his unprovoked attack on a complete stranger. The victim of his crime was 60 years old at the time of the crime. The ...

