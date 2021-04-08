Lawyers raise a stink over Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail care

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER April 8, 2021 0

NEW YORK — The rancorous fight over jail conditions for Ghislaine Maxwell is reaching new lows, with prosecutors blaming the British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend for creating a stink by failing to flush her toilet and her lawyer saying her health is declining in a facility so mucky that even her salad has mold ...

