Matrimonial Matters: Military academy entry as emancipation event?

Matrimonial Matters: Military academy entry as emancipation event?

By: Sara Stout Ashcraft April 8, 2021 0

New York law states that “either or both parents” are obligated to pay child support “for care, maintenance and education of any unemancipated child under the age of twenty-one years.” FCA §413. Note that the obligation only extends to an “unemancipated” child. Ballentine’s Law Dictionary defines “emancipation” as “release of a minor from parental control.” ...

