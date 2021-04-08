Don't Miss
Home / News / Muslim civil rights group sues Facebook over hate speech

Muslim civil rights group sues Facebook over hate speech

By: The Associated Press BARBARA ORTUTAY April 8, 2021 0

A civil rights group is suing Facebook and its executives, saying CEO Mark Zuckerberg made "false and deceptive" statements to Congress when he said the giant social network removes hate speech and other material that violates its rules. The lawsuit, filed by Muslim Advocates in Washington, D.C., Superior Court on Thursday, claims Zuckerberg and other senior ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo