Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Water rents: Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency v. Village of Herkimer, et al.

Court of Appeals – Water rents: Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency v. Village of Herkimer, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2021 0

New York State Court of Appeals Water rents Liability – Regulatory construction Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency v. Village of Herkimer, et al. No. 14 Memorandum  Background: The defendant, via a counterclaim, sought a judgment declaring that the plaintiff is personally liable to the defendant village for certain unpaid water rents. The bills were incurred by a manufacturer that was the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo