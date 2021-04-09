Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Cardenas v. Rochester Regional Health, et al.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice Duty of care – Non-patients Cardenas v. Rochester Regional Health, et al. CA 20-00131 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff administrator of decedent’s estate commenced a medical malpractice and wrongful death action against the defendants seeking damages for negligent treatment of the plaintiff’s wife and failure ...

