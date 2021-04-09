Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 31, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 31, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded March 31, 2021             75   NOT PROVIDED LETO, CHRISTOPHER E et ano to LYNCH, JOHN A et ano Property Address: 391 ISLAND COTTAGE ROAD, GREECE NY Liber: 12480 Page: 0273 Tax Account: 045.02-1-11.23 Full Sale Price:  $185,000.00 14420 RISPOLI, THOMAS R et ano to WRIGHT, MARK Property Address: 176 GARY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12480 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo