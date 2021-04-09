Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 1, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 1, 2021 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT BROCKMAN, RACHEL L 118 1/2 PINE STREET BACK APARTMENT, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Favor: MANN’S JEWELERS INC Amount: $15,385.36 NEWMAN, KYLE W 9196 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AREND, TURQUOIS 27 LAKEVIEW PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: PEOPLE OF ...

