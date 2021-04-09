Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 1-2, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 1, 2021 LIEN RELEASE SHAPIRO, MARK A Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 369 MOSLEY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 SHAUIBI, ALI Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 41 STONEFENCE ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 TURKLESON, KENNETH R Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 228 LONGRIDGE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 205 STRAUB ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 US BANK ...

