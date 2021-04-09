Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 31, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded March 31, 2021             111   NOT PROVIDED CASTLE, TANYA MARIE & CASTLE, TANYA MARIE Property Address: 3044 SOUTH BAY FRONT LANE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount:   $116,910.00 14428 LUKOWIAK, FELICIA J Property Address: 32 FITCH STREET, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount:   $132,554.00 QUAYLE, DAVID R & QUAYLE, JENNIFER L Property ...

