New York to offer COVID aid to immigrants excluded earlier

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE and KAREN MATTHEWS April 9, 2021 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In the largest program of its kind, New York lawmakers have created a $2.1 billion fund to aid workers who lost jobs or income during the coronavirus pandemic but were excluded from other government relief programs because of their immigration status. The fund, which passed this week as part of the state ...

