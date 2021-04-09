NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Distribution of plea offers: Opinion 20-177

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Distribution of plea offers Town justice security personnel Opinion 20-177 Background: The inquiring town justice asks if it is ethically permissible for security personnel in their town court to distribute the district attorney’s plea offers to arriving defendants. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a town or village justice has discretion to permit ...

