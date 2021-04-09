Don't Miss
Home / News / Private sales emerge as obstacle to Senate action on guns

Private sales emerge as obstacle to Senate action on guns

By: The Associated Press MARY CLARE JALONICK April 9, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in Congress are trying to pass the first major gun control legislation in more than two decades with the support of President Joe Biden, who said Thursday that it is "long past time" to do so. But they are confronting a potentially insurmountable question over what rules should govern private sales ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo