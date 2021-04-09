Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Affordable Care Act: Vega-Ruiz v. Northwell Health

April 9, 2021

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit  Affordable Care Act Catchall statute of limitations Vega-Ruiz v. Northwell Health 20-315 Judges Newman and Pooler Background: The plaintiff appealed from a judgment granting the defendant’s Rule 12(b)(6) motion to dismiss based on her alleged failure to timely file her complaint. Ruling: The Second Circuit vacated. The court held that her disability discrimination ...

