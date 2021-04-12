Amy Kellogg | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2021 0

Amy Kellogg, partner and leader of the Government Affairs practice group at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, has been named to the first City & State Telecommunications Power 50 list. The list identifies the leading figures in New York’s telecommunications industry, including executives, government officials, entrepreneurs and advocates. Kellogg represents a variety of professional associations, businesses and nonprofit ...

