Appeals court adjusts consecutive sentence

Appeals court adjusts consecutive sentence

By: Bennett Loudon April 12, 2021 0

A state appeals court has changed the sentence for a man convicted of attempted murder, robbery and burglary in Erie County because the prison terms imposed should run concurrently, not consecutively. In July 2018, defendant Christopher Boyd pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, attempted second-degree murder, two ...

