Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 2-3, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 2-3, 2021

April 12, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 2, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT GARCIA, ISRAEL 150 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $5,968.86 PTAH, AMEN 54 HARPER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: SLAMOWITZ, MITCHELL G Amount: $1,919.05 TEP, NIROALEXANDER 1429 MANTIOU ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: OLIPHANT FINANCIAL, LLC Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN COHEN LLC Amount: ...

