Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 2-3, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 2-3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 2, 2021 LIEN RELEASE PAYNE, NANCY THAI Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 55 RIDGEWOOD ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 PHELPS, KEITH Favor: USA/IRS VANDERLYKE, LEN Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 44 RIDGEWOOD ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 VANDERLYKE, LEN A Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 44 RIDGEWOOD ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 LIEN SATISFIED PUTZ, JOSEPH Favor: SPALLINA MATERIALS INC 196 MOSSY OAK COVE, WEST HENRIETTA ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo