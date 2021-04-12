Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 1, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded April 1, 2021                    118   14420 HOBBINS, JEFFRY R Property Address: 35 GORDON STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $8,469.01 MCALLISTER, WILLIAM J & PERRY, LORI M Property Address: 19 LANCET WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $9,366.60 14428 AZZOLINA, MICHAEL R & AZZOLINA, SUSAN M Property Address: 77 MCINTOSH ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo