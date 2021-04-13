Don't Miss
Defense begins case in ex-cop’s trial over Floyd’s death

By: The Associated Press April 13, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS — The defense began its case Tuesday at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin, seizing on a 2019 confrontation between police and George Floyd in which Floyd suffered dangerously high blood pressure and confessed to heavy use of opioid painkillers. Chauvin lawyer Eric Nelson has argued that Floyd died last May because of ...

