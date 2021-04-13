Don't Miss
Diversity scholarships awarded

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2021 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP has announced that two scholarships have been awarded to two first-year law school students from the University at Buffalo School of Law as part of the firm’s Diversity Scholarship Program. The recipients are Niyobuhungiro Godfroid and Yomaris Sanchez-Orona. The scholarships include a $7,500 award for law school tuition and a paid summer ...

