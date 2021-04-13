Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 2, 2021                  68   NOT PROVIDED GRAFF, BRIDGET A et ano to THON, MICHAEL B Property Address: Liber: 12481 Page: 0631 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $261,000.00 14420 AREND, SCOTT T to HENNNER, BRIAN Property Address: 0 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12481 Page: 0636 Tax Account: 113.04-1-5.8 Full Sale Price: $146,000.00 CLARKSON ASSOCIATES OF WELLINGTON WOODS LIMITED ...

