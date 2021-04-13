Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 3, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 3, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT LOGVINSKY, RAISA 216 MIDDLESEX ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: MERCOHEN CORP. Attorney: BURKE, STEPHEN PHILIP Amount: $637,051.51 MCM NATURAL STONE INC. 595 TRABOLD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: LECHASE CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LLC Attorney: ERNSTROM & DRESTE LLP Amount: $333,239.01 RUIZ, LEMUEL 85 MERCURY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: SAINTPETERS HEALTHCARE SERVICES Attorney: BRIAN S STREHL Amount: ...

