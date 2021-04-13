Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded April 2, 2021                    104   NOT PROVIDED NEWPORT HIGHLANDS ASSOCIATES LP Property Address: 2750 NORTON STREET, NY Lender: GREYSTONE FUNDING COMPANY LLC Amount: $4,503,358.47 NORLAND ASSOCIATES LLC Property Address: 2 TOWNLINE CIRCLE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $276,154.18 NORTH WINTON HOLDINGS LLC & NORTH WINTON HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 21 HEATHER STREET, NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL ...

