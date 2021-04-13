Don't Miss
Home / News / US court lifts hold on Ohio’s Down syndrome abortion law

US court lifts hold on Ohio’s Down syndrome abortion law

By: The Associated Press JULIE CARR SMYTH April 13, 2021 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A divided federal appeals court lifted the hold Tuesday on an Ohio law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions based on a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome, a case considered nationally pivotal. Judges of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals narrowly ruled to reverse two earlier decisions blocking enforcement of the 2017 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo