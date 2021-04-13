Don't Miss
Ward Greenberg names diversity scholars

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2021 0

Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP has announced the selection of its 2021 Diversity Scholars: Kristen Crow, a first-year student at the University at Buffalo School of Law and Snigdha Sharma, a second-year student at Temple University Beasley School of Law. The Diversity Scholar Program offers first-year law students the opportunity to participate in a 10-week ...

