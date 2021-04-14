Don't Miss
Athletic trainers renew push for state licensing requirement

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 14, 2021 0

When Phil LoNigro's heart stopped beating as he officiated a scholastic football game last month on Long Island, the certified athletic trainers for the participating high schools rushed to his aid and helped save his life. Dan DeSimone of East Meadow High School performed chest compressions while Phil Fandale of Farmingdale High School prepared, and then ...

