Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 5, 2021          59   14428 TOWN AND COUNTRY MOBIL HOME PARK INC to 5839 CHILI RIGA CENTER ROAD LLC Property Address: 5839 CHILI  CENTER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12482 Page: 0393 Tax Account: 157.03-1-23 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 CHAMBERLAIN, ROBIN L et ano to PENROD, HEATHER et ano Property ...

