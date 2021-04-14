Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 3-4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 3, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT OLIVER, COREY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE OLIVO, CRAIG Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT ROCHESTER SKATING INSTITUTE INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT A/K/A RACHEL DAVIS-MCFADDEN et ano Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Amount: A/K/A/ DANNY L. ADAMS et ano Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Amount: ASHMAN, ...

