Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 4, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 4, 2021 LIEN RELEASE PODEWILS, THOMAS A Favor: DAN FULMER CONSTRUCTION INC 271 WILDWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY LIEN SATISFIED ETSLER, CLEMENT Favor: CHURCHVILLE GREENE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 60 GREENWAY BOULEVARD, RIGA NY

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo