Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded April 5, 2021                           116   NOT PROVIDED AMERICAN PARK PLACE INC Property Address: 160 PARCE AVENUE, PERINTON NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $112,800.00 REED PROPERTY COMPANY Property Address: Lender: ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK Amount: $11,660.17 14428 5839 CHILI RIGA CENTER ROAD LLC Property Address: 5839 CHILI  CENTER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: EVANS BANK NA Amount: $1,260,150.88 SALWAY, FKA LISA M & ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo