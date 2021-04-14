Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 4, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC Appoints: LOANCARE LLC LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST Appoints: GIFM HOLDINGS TRUST

