Bar Foundation seeks grant applications

Bar Foundation seeks grant applications

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2021 0

The Monroe County Bar Association Foundation is now accepting grant applications. For more information, and to apply for a grant, visit: https://mcba.org/foundation/grants.aspx. Applications are due by 5 p.m. April 30. Previous recipients include Rochester Teen Court, Rochester Legal Diversity Clerkship Program, and the Sydney R. Rubin Mock Trial Program.    

