Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 6, 2021          77   14420 KOWALSKI, ERIK B et ano to ENGMAN, GARY J et ano Property Address: 237 GINA WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12483 Page: 0098 Tax Account: 054.07-1-4 Full Sale Price: $185,000.00 LUSTUMBO, LOUIS P JR to BAUER, CATHERINE Property Address: 4475  WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

