Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 4-5, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 4-5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 4, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT SIGLER, JASON Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SMITH, WILLIAM L III Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE STAATS, GAYLORD ROY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE STAATS, GAYLORD ROY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE STAATS, GAYLORD ROY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE STAATS, GAYLORD ROY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION ...

