Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 6, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded April 6, 2021                           126   NOT PROVIDED EXTRAORDINARY ENTERPRISES LLC Property Address: 328 WEBSTER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: S&S REAL ESTATE RESULTS LLC Amount: $45,000.00 HERCULES ROC LLC & HERCULES ROC LLC Property Address: 762 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: PRILEND FUNDING LLC Amount: $140,000.00 PROVISION PROPERTIES LLC & PROVISION PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 11 ATHENS STREET, ROCHESTER ...

