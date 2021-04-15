Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 5, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 5, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOURKE, MARTIN Appoints: BOURKE, DONEYN PATTI, SALVATORE D Appoints: CAGNINA, SAMUEL J JR PLATINUM HOME MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: LOANCARE LLC PUTZ, JOSEPH Appoints: PUTZ, KAREN TRIA, SAM Appoints: OCONNOR, LUCILLE US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC

