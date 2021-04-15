Don't Miss
Parole officer sued by woman he shot

Parolee was accused of shoplifting

By: Bennett Loudon April 15, 2021 0

A transgender woman shot by her parole officer outside a motel in Ontario County has filed a federal lawsuit against the officer. The plaintiff, Chanel Hines, was shot five times by New York state parole officer Jeffrey Smith on Nov. 3, “without cause or legal justification,” according to the complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court ...

