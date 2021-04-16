Don't Miss
Home / News / Family asks feds to reopen case on Tamir Rice police killing

Family asks feds to reopen case on Tamir Rice police killing

By: The Associated Press COLLEEN LONG April 16, 2021 0

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was shot and killed by Cleveland police in 2014, asked the Justice Department on Friday to reopen the case into his death after it was closed in the waning weeks of the Trump administration. In late 2020, federal prosecutors said they would not bring charges against ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo